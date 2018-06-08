FIFA World Cup 2018: Referees can abandon matches over racist incidents, says Gianni Infantino

Infantino said there are measures in place should anything occur during matches and has warned of serious consequences

Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has revealed referees will have the power to abandon matches in the World Cup if there are incidents of racism. There are fears the tournament in Russia, starting next Friday, could be dogged by discrimination.

Infantino said there are measures in place should anything occur during matches and has warned of serious consequences. "We have clear procedures in place, including a three-step process for referees who can stop, suspend or even abandon a match in case of racial discrimination."

