FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia players to face penalty for Russia loss

Saudi Arabia 'keeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf

Saudi Arabia's sports authorities threatened yesterday to hold members of the national football team accountable after their crushing defeat against hosts Russia in the opening match of the World Cup.

Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in Moscow on Thursday. A number of players including goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf would be held accountable, Adel Ezzat, president of the Saudi Football Federation said. "The collapse was not because of fitness, but errors in passing the ball, technical errors," he added. Alongside the goalkeeper, Ezzat named two other players — defender Omar Hosawi and striker Mohammed al-Sahlawi — without specifying what action would be taken.

