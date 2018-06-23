FIFA World Cup 2018: Serbia question non-use of VAR over loss against Switzerland

"I understand that maybe the referee didn't see it, but that's why we have VAR," Milosevic said

Aleksandar Mitrovic/AFP

Serbian football association vice president Savo Milosevic has questioned why the video assistant referee (VAR) was not used for a penalty appeal during his team's 1-2 World Cup loss to Switzerland here.

Referee Felix Brych waved play on after Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic fell to the ground while jostling with Switzerland defenders Stephan Lichtsteiner and Fabian Schaer during the second half of the match at Kaliningrad Stadium on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency. "I understand that maybe the referee didn't see it, but that's why we have VAR," Milosevic said. "What are those guys doing up there?"

Mitrovic gave his team the lead with an early header before Switzerland drew level through a long-range Granit Xhaka strike. Xherdan Shaqiri broke the deadlock in the 90th minute by sliding the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic. Both teams have a chance to progress to the tournament's knockout phase. Serbia will meet Brazil and Switzerland take on Costa Rica in the final round of Group E matches next week.

