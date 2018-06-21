FIFA World Cup 2018: Shouting, jumping, hugging all over Russia

It's celebration time not just across Russia's street but also in the metro stations, with people chanting "Russia, Russia" and waving raising their tricolour everywhere.

Fans celebrate Russia's win over Egypt in Moscow on Tuesday

For long, Russia has been looked upon as an aggressive nation. However, thanks to the ongoing World Cup fever, Russians are slowly but surely opening up to the rest of the world. "I want to shake the hands of fans from all over the world. I want people to stop thinking of my homeland as an aggressive nation," Yakov, a fan of local club Lokomotiv Moscow, infamous for its hooliganism and barred from attending World Cup matches here, told Moscow Times.

On the street, the Russians are very cordial and ready to greet you with a smile. However, on the football field, they have retained their aggressive tag having scored eight goals in two matches and qualified for the second round after a gap of 32 years. The team under Stanislav Cherchesov has won back-to-back matches at this World Cup — a feat they last achieved back in 1970, under the name of USSR.

Fan fare reached its peak on Tuesday when Russia beat Mo Salah's Egypt 3-1. It's celebration time not just across Russia's street but also in the metro stations, with people chanting "Russia, Russia" and waving raising their tricolour everywhere. They're shouting, jumping and hugging anyone and everyone in the street, making it look like they've already won the World Cup. Not quite though. Their last league fixture is against Uruguay and depending on the result, they could be up against the mighty Spain or an in-form Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on June 25. That's later though. For now, Russia's football fans have renewed belief in their team which headed into the World Cup on a seven-match winless streak.

