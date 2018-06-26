FIFA World Cup 2018: Slow-starter Antoine Griezmann will finish strong, says Olivier Giroud

Antoine Griezmann, 27, has yet to find his best form in Russia

France are waiting for star striker Antoine Griezmann to hit his stride as they aim to secure top spot in Group C against Denmark today. Griezmann, 27, has yet to find his best form in Russia. While he scored from the penalty spot in 2-1 win over Australia, his sluggish start mirrors his early travails at Euro 2016 where Griezmann finished as top scorer.

"I think he will get stronger. That was the case at the Euros, he started slowly and finished strong. I'm not worried about him," said Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.

Griezmann scored six goals as France finished runners-up to Portugal at the Euros, clicking into gear as the competition progressed and netting five times in the knockouts. "He has had a long season. He's played a huge number of matches," added Giroud.

