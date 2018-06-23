FIFA World Cup 2018: Social media targets Lionel Messi's wife after Argentina's loss

Social media users target Barca star's wife Antonella after Argentina's 0-3 loss to Croatia

Antonella Roccuzzo and (inset) husband Lionel Messi

After Argentine forward and FC Barcelona megastar Lionel Messi failed to save the squad from a devastating 0-3 defeat in their World Cup Group match against Croatia, his wife Antonella Roccuzzo was trolled on Instagram. As Messi's wife Antonella was unable to be in Russia for the championship, she took to Instagram to cheer her husband ahead of the game, having posted a picture of the couple's three-month-old son, with the caption, "#VamosPapi" — meaning "#GoDaddy".

After a Croatian midfielder delivered the coup de grace with the third goal, handing Messi's team a shock 0-3 defeat, it immediately made furious Argentine fans shift to Antonella's post, reported Sputnik news agency. Angry fans mocked the caption of the picture, with one writing, "Papi is a loser", while another user wrote that "Papi" would be coming home soon when Argentina get knocked out of the tournament.

"I hope you will tell Messi to play a better match against Nigeria," another person commented, referring to the upcoming third and final Group D game in St Petersburg. Meanwhile, many others voiced support for the family with kind words and wishes: "Go, Leo! Do it for your family!"

