FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain lucky to top group, says Coach Fernando Hierro

Fernando Hierro has overseen an exciting 3-3 draw against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, a 1-0 win over Iran, and now this result.

Spain's Isco (right) celebrates his goal against Morocco with teammate Andres Iniesta on Monday. Pic/Getty Images. Inset: Fernando Hierro

Spain boss Fernando Hierro admitted after the 2-2 draw with Morocco that his side were lucky to finish top of Group B and stressed the need for defensive improvement. Hierro’s men were set to finish second in the pool, and face Group A winners Uruguay in the Last 16, until a last-gasp equaliser by substitute Iago Aspas. Now the Spaniards will face hosts Russia in the Last 16.

Hierro has overseen an exciting 3-3 draw against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, a 1-0 win over Iran, and now this result. And he said: 'This entire group was a tough one and history bore it out. So the first conclusion I draw is that despite all these challenges, we were lucky to finish first, so we need to look at the silver lining.

'Obviously we can improve and there are things that definitely need to be worked on. We will definitely be self-critical — [conceding] five goals in three matches is not the way forward, and it’s what I’ve told my players.'

