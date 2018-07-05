FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay's Edison Cavani unlikely to face France in quarter-final

The Uruguayan Football Association (UFA) posted photos of Wednesday's training session on social media, with Cavani a notable absentee

Edinson Cavani. Pic/AFP

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is likely to miss his side's World Cup quarter-final against France on Friday after suffering a calf injury in the last-16 win over Portugal. The Uruguayan Football Association (UFA) posted photos of Wednesday's training session on social media, with Cavani a notable absentee.

After tests on Monday, doctors confirmed the Paris Saint-Germain star had suffered bruising to his left calf, although he had not torn a muscle. With the 31-year-old Cavani set to be sidelined, Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez will likely play Cristhian Stuani up front alongside Luis Suarez for the two-time world champions. Girona forward Stuani replaced Cavani, after the latter had scored both goals in Uruguay's 2-1 victory against Portugal.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever