FIFA World Cup 2018: Will Smith to perform in official video?

Will Smith with American singer Nicky Jam

Hollywood superstar Will Smith has hinted he will be performing in the official World Cup 2018 song. The rapper, singer and actor posted a picture on Instagram yesterday with American singer and songwriter Nicky Jam. "One Life to Live. Live it Up. #2018FIFAWorldCup," he wrote.

Smith also tagged American DJ Diplo and Kosovar singer and songwriter Era Istrefi in the post. The four are believed to have filmed the video for the World Cup track over the weekend.

