FIFA World Cup 2018: Your style guide to look like your favourite footballer

The fade cut in different avatars continues to remain a favourite among footballers at the FIFA World Cup 2018. Here are some dishy #inspos

The fade cut

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo always makes news for his haircuts. This time, Ronaldo has gone simple with a high fade combover with a hard parting, which means it is higher than the typical side parting.

EXPERT TIP: "Ronaldo's hairstyles will always be popular because he is a superstar. But this cut makes the face appear rotund on one side as it is too close to the scalp. Besides, he has a heavy jaw and doesn't sport a beard. So it's best to keep the length of the hair higher on top," says Jay Kishan Pawar, assistant manager barber, Truefitt & Hill.

Argentine talismanic footballer

Lionel Messi sports a classic undercut where the sides are evenly buzzed without a fade. Messi also has a full beard, which according to Pawar, combined with the undercut is perfect to make his small face look longer.

EXPERT TIP: "Keep the beard heavy towards the chin; it makes you look sharper. It also adds an angle if you are round- faced. Shampoo and condition it on alternate days. If your beard style is like Messi's, trim stray hairs to maintain sharp lines every week or 15 days. For heavy, longer beards trim it once a month," says Pawar.

English footballer Jordan Henderson keeps the length on top short for his hairdo.

EXPERT TIP: "If you have curly hair and stay away from products, it's best to keep the length short. It makes it easier to maintain as there's not much volume to work around with," says Pawar.

Toby Alderweireld, the Belgian footballer, has a high fade with length on top. "I see so many guys in the city who look like a pineapple when they don't maintain their undercuts or fade cuts," rues Pawar.



EXPERT TIP: "Whether you are scissor-cutting or fading short hair, maintain the square shape on the side. Thus, a good fade, a square cut or an undercut looks great on most face types. Ensure it works only when the square corners are maintained to make your face look sharper. The top has more height and asymmetry, and balances the shape out," says hairstylist Avani Yashwin of Happy in the Head.

Buzz over the beard

Australian footballer Mile Jedinak has been sporting a statement-making beard that has managed to grab eyeballs across the world.



EXPERT TIP: "Long beards need trimming just once a month. Condition your beard, like you would with your hair. If you use products every day, wash out all product at the end of the day. Do not leave any styling product overnight. This leads to sensitive skin, acne, dryness and itchiness," says Pawar.

The bleached blonde

Brazil's favourite footballer, Neymar Jr is known for going wacky with his hairdos all the time. Despite being ridiculed by some fans, Neymar's look seems to be trending with his lightened locks.

EXPERT TIP: "To go several shades lighter than your normal hair, opt for pre-lightening before applying colour. This is a bleaching process that uses ammonia. So it's necessary to use post-colour shampoo and conditioner to maintain the colour and ensure your hair is in good health due to the moisture lost in the process. Fine hair may suffer from breakage and frizziness, and these products help to cut it down," says Pawar.

The man bun

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea sports a low fade with a samurai knot. Gea is blessed with a long face, but for those with a round face, it's best to have a stubble or a beard while sporting a man bun.

EXPERT TIP: "You need to make your jawline look angular to work around making that bun look good. While sporting a bun, chances are, you will use a product to hold your hair in place. The combination of perspiration and product collects more dirt. So, wash and condition your hair regularly to keep it clean. Use an organic scalp scrub every month to exfoliate the scalp as you would for your face," advises Pawar.

