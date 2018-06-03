FIFA World Cup friendlies: France were not perfect, says coach Didier Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps satisfied with his side's preparations for the World Cup after 3-1 win over Italy, but wants team to be more efficient



France striker Griezmann (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates

France manager Didier Deschamps said he is satisfied with his side's preparations for the World Cup after beating Italy 3-1 in a friendly on Friday. Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele scored for Les Blues at the Allianz Riviera in Nice with Leonardo Bonucci scoring for the Italians. But Deschamps admits his side still have some work to do before they travel to Russia.

"We conceded more situations in the second period. We have this ability to go fast and create a lot of opportunities. You have to be more efficient to get away sooner. The players demonstrated the state of mind that is needed in both games," Deschamps told TF1. "A last part of preparation awaits us. I'll let them go for two days. We need to keep what this group has in terms of ambition and enthusiasm. We did not do everything perfectly, but for the moment it's satisfactory," he added.



Coach Didier Deschamps. Pics/AFP

Italy manager Roberto Mancini was pleased with how his young side dealt with a France team tipped to do well in the World Cup. "We made a few mistakes, but France are one of the best teams in the world right now and I am satisfied with the performance," Mancini said in quotes published by Football Italia. "It is only natural we have to improve, but I had real hope we'd score for 2-2 at the start of the second half. Instead, we misplaced a pass in midfield and France scored on the counter.

Our opponents deserved the victory in the end. I believe these games, which nobody likes to lose but we assumed could happen, will help players such as Chiesa, Berardi and Caldara to grow both physically and in terms of character. I did not see fear in their eyes before the game," he said.

