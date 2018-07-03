FIFA World Cup: We won't stop here, says Croatia boss Dalic

Croatia boss says team are keen to continue their adventure after beating Denmark via shootout

Croatia 'keeper Danijel Subasic (right) celebrates after helping his team win 3-2 via tie-breaker against Denmark as Luca Modric looks on during the Last 16 match on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Zlatko Dalic said he wanted Croatia's World Cup adventure to continue past the quarter-finals after his team secured a quarter-final spot with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Denmark.

The Croats won 3-2 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw, to set up a clash with hosts Russia on Saturday. But Dalic said his team, who have been tipped for World Cup glory, want to go much further. "We have come so far, but we don't intend to stop here," Dalic said.



Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic

Sunday's win over Denmark was secured in the same stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, where the Croats thumped Argentina 3-0 in the group stage. But this was a far more difficult game for Croatia, who came from behind after conceding a goal in the second minute and being on the backfoot for most of the second half. Dalic said his team played for the result, and he was unconcerned about the performance. Victory came after three penalty saves from keeper Danijel Subasic in the shootout, the first keeper to do that since Portugal's Ricardo against England in 2006.

"You have to earn your luck and the lads earned theirs," he added. "Without luck you cannot do anything in life." Dalic said Subasic won them the game but he was also full of praise for Luka Modric after the Croatian skipper missed a 116th minute extra time penalty but volunteered to take another penalty in the shootout. "He said it himself, 'I am going to take a penalty in the shootout,'. "Can you imagine what would have happened if he had not scored, but he's a great player."

Denmark coach Age Hareide said he thought his team were unlucky not to win. "I think we had a good chance against Croatia, I think we played a good match," he said. Hareide added that he had set up his team to deny Modric and his midfield partner Ivan Rakitic — who struck the winning penalty in the shootout — space as he described the Croats as the best counter-attacking team in Europe.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever