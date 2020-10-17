Fight to the finish! Sanjay Dutt to head to Hyderabad in November to wrap up KGF: Chapter 2

Little can stop Sanjay Dutt from pursuing his love for movies. The actor, who is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, has been shooting on and off, thus ensuring that he honours his pending commitments. After having wrapped up Shamshera in September, Dutt is expected to head to Hyderabad next month to wrap up his portion in KGF: Chapter 2, which will mark his regional debut. On the cards is the shoot of an elaborate action sequence with Kannada superstar Yash.

Karthik Gowda, creative executive producer, reveals, "Sanjay sir has only three days of shoot pending, including the filming of a fight sequence. We are currently working out the dates and will have clarity in the next few days."



Sanjay Dutt in KGF: Chapter 2

Dutt plays antagonist Adheera in the upcoming sequel to the 2018 hit of the same name. Recently, the senior actor shared an image, flaunting a grey beard, on Instagram and indicated that he was gearing up for his villain act. "Despite being unwell, he is coming back to work; that shows how professional and committed he is. He is staying true to his craft," adds Gowda.

Earlier this week, Dutt confirmed his cancer diagnosis for the first time as he shared a video at hairstylist Aalim Hakim's salon. "This is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon," said Dutt in the video.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news