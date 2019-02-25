Film is about triumph of compassion over hate, says Little Terrorist director Ashvin Kumar

hollywood

Little Terrorist director Ashvin Kumar on re-releasing his 2005 Oscar-nominated short in wake of Pulwama terror attack

A still from Little Terrorist

Almost 14 years after Little Terrorist earned a nomination at the 2005 Academy Awards for Best Live Action Short Film, director Ashvin Kumar has re-released it on YouTube. The 15-minute drama, he says, is pertinent today given the political climate between India and Pakistan, following the Pulwama terror attack.

"We were set to release Little Terrorist during the Oscar week to mark the 15th anniversary of the film going to the awards gala in 2005. However, the events [that transpired in] Kashmir recently made us pause. Seeing the mindless assault on every voice of reason, we were advised not to proceed. A fear of backlash also prevailed," says the director. However, a rethink made him realise that he wanted to spread the film's message of compassion among viewers.



Ashvin Kumar

"Given the wave of violence and hostility that has seized the nation since, we reasoned if we don't release it now, then when? What better time for a film that speaks about the triumph of empathy and compassion over hate and violence, to be made freely available to the public?"

The 2004 release traces a Pakistani boy who accidentally crosses the India-Pakistan border while playing cricket. The drama goes on to show his bond with a Hindu Brahmin who gives him shelter. "The film is about people who are divided by borders, but are essentially similar. It is about acceptance and peace," says Kumar, whose next No Fathers In Kashmir is awaiting a Censor certificate since seven months.

