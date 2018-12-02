Film on how careful infrastructure planning can end human-animal conflict

sunday-mid-day

The recent killing of tigress Avni in Maharashtra has once again brought the issue of man-animal conflict to the fore. Tiger reserves and other protected areas are the backbones for conserving India's ecological diversity. Rampant infrastructure expansion, however, is threatening animals in the wild.

In keeping with the ongoing discussion, Columbia Global Centres, Mumbai — a global organisation affiliated with Columbia University — will be screening a film, which talks about the significance of careful planning around protected areas.

The film titled, From Killer Roads to Humane Highways, suggests that the need of wildlife and development must not necessarily clash with each other. It points out that tigers and other large-ranging species need to move between these spaces to maintain genetically-healthy populations.

The film screening will be followed by a discussion with Dr Ruth DeFries from Columbia University and Dr Krithi Karanth from the Centre for Wildlife Studies. DeFries says, "The film was made as part of a project on 'Landscape Connectivity in India' organised under the Science and Nature for People Partnership (SNAPP). It intends to communicate why infrastructure is a threat to wildlife."

When: December 12, 6 PM

Where: Columbia Global Centers, Jamnalal Bajaj Rd, Nariman Point

FRee

To register: mumbairsvp.cgc@columbia.edu

