Filmmaker Aazaad himself is an institution: Vice chancellor, Kashi Vidyapith

regional-cinema

In this auspicious grand event, Aazaad was praised for the successful premiere of his film Rashtraputra at prestigious International Cannes Film Festival

On 4th August 2019 Kashi Vidyapith a historical Institution strengthening Indian teaching since pre Independence Era honoured the much-celebrated nationalist filmmaker Aazaad for his immense contribution for the upliftment and progress of our forgotten language Sanskrit and intense cultural-artistic service to the motherland.

In this auspicious grand event, Aazaad was praised for the successful premiere of his film Rashtraputra at prestigious International Cannes Film Festival and his creative contribution in Sanskrit with the first mainstream feature film of the world Aham Brahmasmi.

The ceremony was followed by trailer and Song launch of the film Aham Brahmasmi. The ceremony was presided by Prof. T.N Singh (Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor – Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi), Chief Guest Prof. Gangadhar Panda (Ex. Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor – Shree Jagannath Sanskrit Vishvavidyalaya, Odisha) and many more special guests of the educational field.

The film is written and directed by military school alumnus and the international filmmaker Aazaad to glorify the forgotten language Sanskrit. Aazaad is now coming with his unique creation of Sanskrit film Aham Brahmasmi to acquaint the comprehensive audience with the very roots of our ancient culture, traditions and forgotten language Sanskrit. It is important to note that both the films are produced by legendary film company 'The Bombay Talkies Studios' which was established by the Pillar of Indian Cinema, Rajnarayan Dube in 1934 along with female producer Kamini Dube.

Aazaad quoted with his trademark confidence that each and every human being, young or old, male or female, citizens of any country, any region and religion must have the thought and respect for their respective country. He also said that this is the high time to re-invent and restore the Sanatan culture and values through Dev Bhasha Sanskrit to preserve our divine identity and existence. Aazaad roars in his baritone that India is not merely a piece of land but a divine entity, one should live and die for the motherland. We are the fortunate descendants of the great sages who had created Vedas, Upanishads and the ultimate wisdom. For us, the whole world is our family. Our thoughts, actions, and voices represent and strengthen the worldwide brotherhood, peace and wisdom. It is a matter of great hope that in this commercial world of movies, Aazaad has come forward with such an extraordinary subject of all time i.e Aham Brahmasmi. He expressed his deep concerns for cultural nationalism and said "Today in this sanatan Bharat, the sanatanis are in a state of becoming endangered species.

In this very occasion Prof. T.N Singh, the Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor– Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi expressed his deep regards for nationalist filmmaker Aazaad that Aazaad is not merely a filmmaker but an institution of substance himself. The Vice-Chancellor said that Aazaad is a combination of several highly creative departments of intense filmmaking. He himself a writer, a director, an editor, a music director, a singer and a multi-faceted complete actor. Apart from all these qualities, he is a self-employed crusader of traditions and culture of the great nation i.e Bharat. He is very much aware of the fact that he has the responsibility to counter all the odds with his tremendous nationalistic force so that the purity and dignity of this godly culture of the land of sages can prevail. After watching the movie one can understand the eternal pain in the heart of Aazaad.

In this great event Chief Guest Ex. Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Gangadhar Panda – Shree Jagannath Sanskrit Vishvavidyalaya, Odisha said Aham Brahmasmi is the ultimate and purest form of existential experience achieved by our divine ancestors.

In this rarest of the rare joint event of film and Sanskrit, the Hon'ble guests recollects the rare fact of the history of Bombay Talkies having a great legacy of meaningful, socially relevant and reformative creative experiments through cinema. The iconic film company was the great temple of creative cinematic art and culture established by the cinematic giant Rajnarayan Dube in 1934. All the stars of yesterday or today were connected in any form and fraternity with the very roots of Bombay Talkies. Name any and you will find their connection with the legendary pillar of Indian Cinema i.e Bombay Talkies.

It is to be noted that after an interval of sixty-five years the legendary film company Bombay Talkies made a splendid comeback with nationalistic film Rashtraputra and created history. Now the premiere company of filmmaking is ready to release the world's first mainstream feature and most anticipated Sanskrit film, Aham Brahmasmi.

The sole purpose and aim of this film is to reunite the world through a sense of unity and diversity and to acquaint the world with our immortal, eternal, cultural heritage through the forgotten ancient language Sanskrit. The motto behind making the film is to make the Sanskrit language relevant even for today and to leave the mark on people to rejuvenate the long lost language.

Aazaad recollected his experience during the creation of the film Aham Brahmasmi in Sanskrit that he was alone but after completing the film and campaigning across the nation his now supported immensely by thousands and thousands of Sanskrit loving descendants of the sages from the streets, from the schools, colleges, towns and villages, from different sects and societies, males, females, young and old. Aazaad is visualizing the event with his futuristic vision that very soon the day will come when lacs and crores, millions and billions of nationalist people coming with saffron flags, sloganeering 'Vande Mataram' and communicating with each other in Sanskrit. Sanskrit will be the language of communication for the common people very soon.

In this historical event after thankfully received the honour from Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi by the auspicious hand of Vice-Chancellor himself Aazaad thanked all the literary giants of the university and articulated in his baritone that there is one Sanatan question and there is one Sanatan Answer. The Sanatan question is Who am I? and the Sanatan Answer is Aham Brahmasmi.

Also Read: Aazaad created history with Aham Brahmasmi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates