Find how Sarah Adina Smith followed David Farr's vision and created a masterpiece - Hanna

Directed by Sarah Adina Smith and created by David Farr, Amazon's Prime Original Series Hanna has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video Friday. Raised in total isolation in the remote woods, the story is about a young girl Hanna who has spent all her life training to fight those who hunt her. The series is not just a coming-of-age drama but also a high-concept thriller.

Smith, who was in love with the character was quite excited to work on the project. She followed Joe Wright's work as a reference to craft Hanna's tone, palette, and overall visual direction. She says, "The movie is very stylized; a beautiful piece of art, but I knew we needed to do something different for TV. More than anything, I wanted to ground it in character and let nature be our guide.''

Sarah and David Farr shared a common vision for the series and its execution which was followed throughout the making. The director further adds, "I had to repress all my inclinations toward making something stylized and instead make it as real and raw as possible. I made a film called Buster's Mal Heart with Rami Malek that was like a series of painted vignettes; Hanna needed to be a bit more rough around the edges. Less vignette-like and more Children of Men."

With such an amazing description of work, we can't wait to grab our PJ's with a tub of popcorn and binge-watch the series this weekend. All the eight episodes of 'Hanna' will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video March 29th onwards.

