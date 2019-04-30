FIR against BJP MLA Narendra Mehta for violating election moral code of conduct

crime

Narendra Mehta has violated the election model code of conduct previously also, in the year 2014

Pic/Screenshot

An FIR was registered at Bhayander police station against sitting BJP MLA Narendra Mehta for using a photograph of a defence personnel for political campaign. According to the police sources, Mehta uploaded a banner on April 27 on his Facebook timeline and appealed to the citizens to vote on April 29, 2019 using a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan and himself.

The complaint was filed by local RTI activist Krishna Gupta to Chief Election Commissioner of India, State Election Commissioner of Maharashtra and Thane District Collector.

The Election Commission of India had already issued a circular instructing all major-local parties instructing a ban on the use of Defence personnel like Indian Army, Navy and Air force asking for votes but there have been cases where several political parties and their candidates were seen violating the order of the election commission.

Mehta uploaded a banner post on Facebook which said ("Ab Nahi To Kab, Jinho ne Desh Ke Bete Abhinandan ko 48 Ghante me Fir Bharat Le Aaye Unke Saath Hum") along with the photograph of PM and Wing Commander Abhinandan beside his own.

RTI activist Krishna Gupta said, "Mehta has clearly violated the model code of conduct. I have registered a complaint to all the concerned departments including the election commission of India, District Collector and State Election Commission of Maharashtra state, the local police station and the Superintendent of police, Thane district. The Election Commission has come down strictly on this violation and has registered the complaint under the model code of conduct, Act 188 yesterday in Bhayander police station."

This is not the first incident when Mehta has violated the model code of conduct in the year 2012, 2014 by circulating communal messages on CDs. Even this year in March, during the election model code of conduct, the local MBMC BJP Corporators and MLA Narendra Mehta inaugurated various new programs and work in the city and posted the same on his FB timeline. A complaint was registered to the concerned department but no action was taken. Now, the Election Commission has strictly come out and registered the FIR against him, he further added.

SDP Atul Kulkarni(IPS) has confirmed and said that the FIR was registered yesterday under the model code of conduct, section 188. Further investigations are on

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates