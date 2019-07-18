Five arrested in Aligarh for duping people through fake website

crime

Around Rs 1.09 lakh cash, laptops, cell phones, ATM cards, passbooks, cheque books along with other items were seized by the police on Wednesday

Aligarh: Five persons have been arrested for allegedly duping people through 49 fake financial websites. Around Rs 1.09 lakh cash, cell phones, laptops, ATM cards, cheque books and passbooks along with other items were seized by the police on Wednesday. "Rs 1.09 Lakh cash, two laptops, printer, 16 cell phones, 19 ATM cards, 7 SIM cards, 14 passbooks, 12 cheque books, three Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards and three voter IDs have been seized," Aligarh SSP, Akash Kulhari told reporters here. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter, he added.

In another incident, a gang of conmen allegedly duped an elderly woman and escaped with gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh. The alleged incident took place in Bhawanipatna city of Kalahandi district in Odisha. According to reports, a video of the incident went viral on social media. The conmen identified themselves as government officials, stopped Ramkali Agrawal who was returning home from a temple. The cheaters told her that the government had enacted a new law which forbids people from wearing gold ornaments in public places and asked her to put the ornaments in a small bag before heading home. At first, the lady avoided them but when the cheaters again told her to follow orders by intimidating her, she obeyed.

