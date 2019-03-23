Five fans stand a chance to meet Mahesh Babu at Madame Tussauds

regional-cinema

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been irking the interests of his fans recently as his wax statue at Madame Tussauds is soon to be unveiled

Mahesh Babu

The actor with an enormous fan following across the nation has opened up an exciting avenue for his fans as he would meed five lucky fans at the launch.

Ever since the announcement of Mahesh Babu's wax statue hit the internet social media went berserk to witness the life-size figure of their favourite idol. Adding to the interest further, the organizers at Madame Tussauds unearthed a special decision to launch his statue in his hometown against the normal revelation at the museum emerging the first celebrity to enjoy the privilege.

The wax figure of Mahesh Babu will be brought to Hyderabad and will be placed at the AMB Cinemas, a superplex chain started by the actor where the actor will meet five of his lucky fans across the nation on the day of launch.

Later, the statue will be flown back to Singapore where it will be open for the public at the museum.

The Superstar has piqued the interests of the audience for his upcoming Maharshi, which marks the twenty-fifth film of his career. The first look and teaser was released on the birthday of the actor which received an exceptional response from the masses.

After the remarkable performance as a ruling minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu slips into the character of a charming college boy in his next Maharshi.

