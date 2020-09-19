Five FRIENDS episodes you can watch over and over again!

Over the last couple of decades, Friends has become synonymous when it comes to conversations around sitcoms. Whether we talk about moments where Chandler and Joey gave us complete friendship goals, Ross and Rachel's 'we are on – we are off' relationship moved us to tears, or that we shared the same love-hate relationship with our siblings as Ross and Monica did, this sitcom is one of those few that we can watch over and over again. Over countless laughs and some tears too, that Manhattan skyline, the purple door and the Central Perk couch has been etched in our memories for a lifetime.

1. The One Where Ross Finds Out (S02E07)

Ross and Rachel's undeniable chemistry and back and forth romance has had fans rooting for their relationship since the show's premiere. In season 2 when Rachel gets drunk on a date and confesses her feelings to Ross, who is in a relationship with someone else, hilarity ensues as Rachel uses every trick in the book to sabotage him finding out. Her tactics fail eventually, leaving both the characters revelling in their newfound feelings for each other. Fans were delighted to finally see the two get together and set off a passionate romance than spans the entire series with a few dramatic turns of course!

2. The One with the Rumor (S08E09)

This episode was an all-time favourite for fans as heartthrob Brad Pitt guest-starred in this iconic Thanksgiving episode. What made the episode even more special was the fact that he was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time! Ironically, he was a part of an "I Hate Rachel" club in high school, because of which many secrets of the gang are revealed. With Joey struggling to eat every morsel of the giant turkey Monica made to the gang cracking up, this episode is unforgettable.

3. The One Where Ross Got High (S06E09)

One disaster follows another in this special Thanksgiving episode. Despite all the drama, the episode is high on entertainment, and so is Ross! From Monica keeping her relationship a secret from her judgemental parents to Rachel's foolish attempt at making dessert, this episode is full of laughs and hysterical screaming, ending on a sweet note as all the adversity strengths Monica and Chandler's relationship.

4. The One with the Proposal - Part 2 (S06E25)

While Chandler is known and loved for his witty and quirky one-liners, this episode uncovers a different side to his otherwise laid back, commitment-phobic personality. While Monica's old flame Richard comes back into her life, she is torn between Chandler and him. The love triangle is interesting to watch, but Chandler steals the show when he bares his soul with a vulnerable and romantic proposal. The rest is history!

5. The Last One (S10E17 and S10E18)

The two-part ending to the sitcom is emotional, cathartic and bittersweet. The journey following these characters comes to end as they find their happy endings – Ross and Rachel end up together for good, not without its fair share of drama that includes a hilarious airport chase. Monica and Chandler are delighted to find their surrogate has delivered twins. Cue in the waterworks as the gang says goodbye to the beloved apartment that was the centre of the entire series, shutting that iconic purple door behind them for good.

