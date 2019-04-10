Five get three years in jail for animal cruelty

crime

According to prosecutor Anuj Dhaka, on July 13, 2016, police intercepted a truck during checking and recovered 16 live animals and a dead buffalo at Bhadal in Baghpat, following which a case was registered.

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district has convicted five people of animal cruelty and sentenced them to three years of imprisonment. Fast-track court judge Abid Shamim on Tuesday also slapped a fine of Rs 10,500 on each of the accused -- Kapil, Alijan, Ashraf, Yusuf and Tehseen -- after holding them guilty under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

