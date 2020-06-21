Five Matt LeBlanc movies and shows to watch this Father's Day

There is something about Matt le Blanc. His personality has us mesmerized for the past few decades. Whether it is as Joey in Friends or Charlie Darby in Lovesick, he has a charm that never fades away. Amongst all the roles that he has played, one thing is for sure, Matt LeBlanc would make the coolest dad ever!

Man With a Plan

Man With a Plan is about an old-school guy, Andi Burns, confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage, and family. Matt plays an old-fashioned husband and father who gets a shock when his wife insists on going back to work, leaving him working from home to take care of their three lively children. Watching his onscreen chemistry with his reel children and how he can be old school and still cool is something we found truly refreshing. Watch Matt take charge of the house on Comedy Central on 21st June, Sunday from 1:00 pm onwards.

Lovesick

This classic Rom-com is a full entertainment package. It showcases the story of Charlie, who has everything going for him: a great job, friends and family. But all he's missing is True Love because every time he gets close to someone, he goes clinically insane. There are so many moments in the movie where we come across Matt's fatherly side and the fact that he a school principal just adds to his charisma. He is still a kid at heart and high-fiving school kids when they disembark from a school bus is just so cool! We wish we had a principal like that!

Friends

Playing the iconic role of 'Joey', a member of the gang of 6 friends who live their lives on their terms. Being the lovable character he is, (who Chandler refers to as his kid multiple times), Joey steps into the role of a father multiple times throughout the series. Whether it is stepping up for Lydia (the single mother) when she is alone during her labour or spending time with Emma while Rachel stays with him or proposing to marry Phoebe when he thinks she is pregnant instead of Rachel so that her child is taken care of, Joey has always won our hearts! Catch Joey in Friends on Comedy Central from Monday to Friday at 7 pm.

Episodes

Earning him a Golden Globe award for his work in this series, Episodes is the story of a British couple wanting to remake their successful British TV series. Matt plays a satirical version of himself. In the series, Matt portrays his reel version as irresponsible and obnoxious but has fun with it. He has an 8-year-old son who he is very proud of and he expresses it time and again. He might be irresponsible, but he loves his son in his way and is super cool as a father!

Joey

We'd be lying if we said that we didn't find Joey adorable in Friends and wished to see what became of him especially after the events of the last episode of the show. The Producers thought the same, because, after Friends, his story was continued in the series "Joey" which portrays his struggle with acting in Hollywood. A part of this struggle is when he moves in with her sister Gina and his Nephew Michael. Though Joey couldn't provide his any academic help, he is the coolest uncle who becomes Michael's best friend and helps him with his 'people skills'

Well, no matter what role he plays, Matt will always find a way to win our hearts. Celebrate Father's Day with our dear Andi Burns, father of 3 and appreciate everything our father's do for us.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news