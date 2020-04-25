Five moments from The Graham Norton Show that prove celebrities are just like us

Quirky talk show host such as David Letterman, Oprah Winfrey, Graham Norton, Jimmy Kimmel is amongst the television maestros who engage with celebrities through humorous acts and discussions revealing interesting instances of theirs.

The Graham Norton Show has brought alive many such candid moments through its fun segments such as the big red chair, impromptu music gigs and more keeping the show highly entertaining as it remains top-rated amongst the audience even after 22 years. As Graham returns on the virtual sofa with a special lockdown series of his chat show, we take a look at the top moments of the greatest, goofiest moments through the years.

When Matt LeBlanc made Emilia Clarke blush:

The mother of dragons has always been about open about her crush on Matt Le Blanc and in awe of his portrayal of Joey from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Her prayers were finally answered when the two came together on The Graham Norton Show and Matt asked her ‘How you doing’. Turns out Joey’s immortal phase still works like a charm as Emilia simply could not blushing as she continued to giggle.

When father-son duo Will Smith and Jaden lit up the stage with their funky dance moves:

Will Smith took the stage with his son Jaden as the duo performed to Fresh Prince and then brought on Alfonso Ribeiro for a special appearance as the trio showed off their dance moves to the Sugarhill Gang’s Apache (Jump On It). The impromptu performance by Hollywood’s most popular star sent the audience into a state of frenzy and remains one of being amongst the show’s greatest moments!

Jason Momoa on stealing the limelight in pictures with Strangers' Girlfriends:

Along with his phenomenal performances in Baywatch, Game Of Thrones and Aquaman amongst others, global icon Jason Momoa is also known for his unique way of taking photos with female fans. Jason revealed on the Graham Norton Show that when married couples come to him for a photo, women want a tight hug and for him to push their husband away. Jason’s fan pictures won hearts and continue to remain an online trend earning him much appreciation from fans.

When the Spice Girls made Emma Stone cry!

The ever-gorgeous and stunning Emma Stone confessed to being obsessed with the 'Spice Girls' when she came on as a guest on the Graham Norton Show. Emma revealed that while she was in Australia, she wept on getting a video message from Melanie Brown. Emma went on to mention that the Spice Girls taught her about girl power and that Emma Button is her favourite spice girl.

Jennifer Lawrence spills the beans on why she banned her brother from awards shows:

Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence made some astonishing confessions when she attended the Graham Norton Show along with Eddie Redmayne. Jennifer revealed she had a meltdown the night she won an Oscar as she fell on her face moments before that and forgot to thank the movie’s director in her victory speech. She went on to mention of kicking her brother out from award season for a while because he tried to arm-wrestle Matthew McConaughey who was not into it.

The latest season of the Graham Norton Show will air in India 26th April 2020, 9 pm onwards on Comedy Central India.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news