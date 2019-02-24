Five Movies you didn't know were nominated for Oscars

hollywood

Genre movies may not pick up the big awards but they're often at the cutting edge of technical crafts like makeup, special effects and sound so this is our tribute to films which we all love but didn't know were a part of the Academy Awards

Genre movies may not pick up the big awards but they're often at the cutting edge of technical crafts like makeup, special effects and sound – so this is our tribute to films which we all love but didn't know were a part of the Academy Awards.

If you haven't heard it already, Despicable Me 2 had been nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (Happy) at the 2014 Academy Awards and it took home the trophy for Best Animated Feature. Exciting much!

Mad Max: Fury Road

Director George Miller's post-apocalyptic action blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road took home the most Oscars in 2016 with six wins in technical categories, racking up the highest total for a non-best picture or best director since 1978. The movie took home awards for best costume design, production design, makeup and hairstyling, editing, sound editing and sound mixing. The movie is shot as realistically as possible yet it will blow your mind! If you haven't seen it yet, then catch it on Sony PIX on 25th February at 9 PM.

Cars

Pixar has a long history of success at the Oscars, but unless you're a person with kids who happen to love the Cars series, it's not easy to forget Cars movie at all, but who would remember that it held a nomination in Oscars?

American Hustle

American Hustle was undoubtedly one of the most popular movies released in 2013 with both critics and audiences. Russell, known as an actor's director, not only scored a nomination for himself but impressively directed four American Hustle stars to nominations- Christian Bale for Best Actor, Amy Adams for Best Actress, Bradley Cooper for Best Supporting Actor, and Jennifer Lawrence for Best Supporting Actress.

Get out

Get Out is just the fifth horror film in the ceremony's history to ever receive this honour. Yes, lots of genre films get disrespected by the Academy, notably comedies and sci-fi movies. But horror has arguably had the hardest time landing nominations. The movie earned a nomination for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay in the year 2018.

