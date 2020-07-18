Five reality dating shows that will heat up your weekend

The overwhelming beep from notification of a new match on a dating app always elevates our moods and excitement levels of potentially meeting someone new. While getting to know someone through quirky text messages is always fascinating, we wonder how it would feel to be stranded with them amongst our other matches on a potential love island or speaking to a match that we haven’t even seen virtually.

Wouldn’t that be fun? To help answer the question, we bring to you our take on some of the best reality dating shows across OTT platforms and television that are available on Netflix, Voot Select, Amazon Prime India and Colors Infinity.

Dating Around - Netflix

A reality dating series where each episode focuses on one person going on multiple dates and choosing who amongst them who is worth seeing again. The concept of the show revolves around blind dates and takes us through a flirtatious evening with some cheesy and some greasy pick-up lines. Season 2 of Dating Around released on 12th June 2020 on Netflix India and the show has a special Brazilian version as well. This show will surely acquaint you with some great one-liners and spectacular ideas to take forward for your next date

Love Island Season 1 (USA) – Voot Select

A group of single "Islanders" comes together in a stunning villa in a beautiful tropical location – Love Island. They are on the lookout for romance, but as always, the road to love never runs smoothly, as they must not only choose their partner wisely but also win the hearts of the public. Challenges and dramatic twists abound as the Islanders form alliances, while relationships are made to win the ultimate cash prize. Sometimes love blossoms, but sometimes all the couples do is a fight. Will it be love, friendship, or hate? Love Island is amongst the leading international reality dating shows and will be available in India 17th July 2020 onwards exclusively Voot Select with its television premiere on Colors Infinity.

Too Hot To Handle – Netflix

Ten amazingly good-looking singles come to stay in a villa for a few weeks and have to couple up with one another before going home with the one they love and $100,000 cash prize. The plot twist is that the cash prize remains intact only if the singles don’t touch one another. They can flirt but cannot kiss each other or indulge in any intimate activities. If they do, the prize money would decrease. Too Hot To Handle released on Netflix India during the time of social distancing.

Hear Me Love Me – Amazon Prime Video

A dating show where a woman goes on three virtual dates where she can see the world through her date's perspective but not see her date. Quintessential actress Shilpa Shetty plays cupid through this quirky 10 episode dating reality show on Amazon Prime India. The show emphasizes focus that looks itself do not account for everything but what truly matters in dating is a person’s nature

Bachelor in Paradise – Colors Infinity

Past contestants from the Bachelor and Bachelorette from previous seasons have another chance to fall in love in Bachelor in Paradise though it won’t be that easy as they will be tested on every level including their patience, personality, understanding and coping mechanism of watching their interest connect with another islander. Viewers can watch this phenomenal reality series in the country only on Colors Infinity

Elevate your dating skills with these phenomenal reality love shows across Netflix India, Voot Select and Amazon Prime Video.

