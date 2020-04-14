Five TV characters you'll relate to if you are into cleaning this lockdown period!

For all the cleanliness freaks out there, this will just bring a twinkle in your eyes! As we all are under the lockdown period, to fight against the coronavirus outbreak, one is surely finding something or the other to keep themselves occupied. And why not? We cannot just sit at home and do nothing for days, and maybe, months!

If you remember Monica's midnight cleaning shenanigans, Sheldon spraying disinfectant while covering his nose with his t-shirt and Emma cleaning a sharpener for 45 straight minutes, you're a true fan. With the lockdown extending, the reasons to not clean out your room are fading away by the minute.

Quarantine or not, cleaning is never a fun task. Well, unless you are one of these characters from popular TV series, that is. Here are 5 characters who will probably inspire you, if not, totally entertain you.

Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory:

If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that Sheldon Cooper would not have contracted coronavirus ever. Even in case of regular cold, Sheldon likes to keep himself isolated from his roommate and asks everyone around the 'sick' person to use Purell if they have come in contact with the person. He is the epitome of 'Social Distancing' and we should all take a few tips from him. Tune in to Comedy Central and learn the art of social distancing directly from the artist.

Monica Geller in Friends:

There's one thing certain about Monica that everyone knows, and it is that she is a neat freak that needs everything to be very clean (she cleans her vacuum cleaner with a smaller hand-held vacuum cleaner) In fact, she freaks out if something's even slightly out of place. The entire gang knows that if anything is not in its 'place', Monica is going to be mad. In fact, while the COVID-19 outbreak ensues, Monica would have made sure to use the 'fancy' soap every time you wash your hands to help keep coronavirus at bay.

Emma Pillsbury in Glee:

She's the most credible OCD character according to fans with a traumatic incident to back her story. Emma has been bedeviled by mysophobia (fear of germs and dirt) since childhood, when her brother pushed her into a runoff lagoon at a dairy farm. If you think Monica is bad, wait till you watch Emma wipe every grape she eats with a tissue before eating it. You could probably borrow her gloves and disinfectant wipes to keep the germs away.

Claire Dunphy in The Modern Family:

Claire is a perfectionist who needs everything to be exactly how she thinks is perfect. She can't stop trying to make her house look perfect and even makes her assistant do all the dirty work when challenged not to do anything on a particular day. If cleaning and reorganizing is something you considered doing while you spend time at home, take notes on how she makes sure her home looks perfect.

Winston Schmidt in New Girl:

Schmidt is the cleanest person you know. His OCD tendencies might be just the thing you need in life. Let's face it, he knows how to scrub down. Not only does he love to look good, but that quality spills over into his home too which must look pic and pan. He is a neat freak and hates it when someone puts something where it doesn't belong or tries to do something in a way that isn't as efficient as he wants it to be.

