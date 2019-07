Five-year-old girl battles for life after raped by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh

crime

The 15-year-old boy lured her on the pretext of giving her plums and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said

Representational Image

Etah (UP): A five-year-old girl allegedly raped by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said Sunday. Doctors said that the girl is in critical condition.

According to reports, the victim was playing outside her house in a village under Awagarh police station area on Saturday. The 15-year-old boy lured her on the pretext of giving her plums and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said.

Later, the girl narrated her ordeal to the family. She has been admitted to a hospital, where her condition is critical, Kumar said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, the ASP added.

In another similar situation, One person who had allegedly abducted and raped a seven-year-old girl in Shastri Nagar area here was arrested from Kota on Saturday, police said.

"In the last few days, two serious crimes of rape took place in Jaipur. The first one took place on June 22, when an unknown person took a four-year-old girl with him on a motorcycle and later left her near her house after around two years. Later it was found that the girl was raped," Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav said.

"After that on July 1, in the same area, some unknown person took a seven-year-old girl on a motorcycle from a grocery store and later left her close to her house after two hours. The girl later reached her home and it was found that she has been raped," Shrivastav said.

The police commissioner added that the police got the first breakthrough when a head-constable from Bhatta Basti police station mentioned about a similar incident around 10 to 12 years ago in which a man had killed an 11-year-old child after performing unnatural sex with the child.

"The accused was arrested by police back then and he was awarded life imprisonment. The head constable further informed that this accused, named Sikankar, was seen in the same area when these two incidents took place on June 22 and July 1," he said.

Shrivastav shared that the accused was arrested from a tea stall in Kota.

"Through police records, it was found that there were 10 cases registered against him. He first committed a crime in 2001. When came out of jail in 2015. He is currently 34-35 years old," he added.

The Rajasthan government had on Tuesday gave a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the minor girl.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates