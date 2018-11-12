Five-year-old girl sexually abused by Std III student in Ghaziabad

crime

After listening to her cries for help, some people reached the spot and found the victim lying in a pool of blood. The girl's father lodged a complaint in this regard, the SP said, adding that the boy was detained, the SP said

Representational picture

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a class 3 student here, police said Saturday. The 11-year-old boy took the girl to a desolate place and then sexually abused her, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.

