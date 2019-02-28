Flea fun in Navi Mumbai

things-to-do

Residents of the satellite city can experience and enjoy local fare, desi knick knacks and performances by Divine, Kabir Cafe and Rahul Dua

Kabir Cafe

This weekend, the action shifts to Navi Mumbai as it readies to host its first-ever flea market. The idea germinated when Jaspreet, a resident of the satellite city who organises corporate events, got tired of travelling to Mumbai each time he wanted to attend an event, much like everyone else in his neighbourhood.

"We have only celebrity performances here, and there's not much of music or stand-up comedy. Yes, local colleges here host events, but that's about it. We wanted to give locals an event of their own," he says. "We're mixing modern, quirky elements with desi decor. We will have stalls from Delhi, Punjab and Jaipur selling jhumkas, handicrafts, home decor, customised sneakers and wacky stationery," he informs.



Malvani mutton sukke

The food will include typical Maharashtrian dishes including Malvani and Nagpuri fare, apart from Kolkata rolls, kebabs and chhole kulche. Those who swear by fries can get their fill at a dedicated stall, and you can cool off with fruit popsicles that can be customised. Visitors also get to sip on a range of cocktails.



Divine

All this while you groove to a star-studded line-up, led by DIVINE, the rapper who is all the rage thanks to

Gully Boy. Ritviz, Delhi bassist and DJ MojoJojo, Sonic Sage, Rang the Band and Not The Acoustic Average. Stand-up comedians Angad Singh Ranyal, Sahil Shah, Rahul Dua and Azeem Banatwalla will also be performing at the three-day event.



Rahul Dua

Poetry enthusiasts who enjoy poet Kabir Das's dohas should attend Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe performance. Their originals comprise of progressive rock renditions of Kabir's poetry. They will be performing songs from their latest album as well as old favourites. "It'll be like going back to the days when you read the dohas, or heard it on a cassette or when your grandmother sang it to you," says Raman Iyer, from the outfit. Performing for the third time in Navi Mumbai, the band says a lot their fans from the area have been asking them to perform there for a while now. "Given the traffic, it's natural to wish for something to happen next door. Navi Mumbai now has a lot more pop-up events and venues are also opening up," he says.

ON March 1 to 3, 2 pm onwards

AT DY Patil Football Grounds, Nerul, Navi Mumbai

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 250 onwards

