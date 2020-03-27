Footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's girlfriend Perrie Edwards finds it difficult to satisfy his hunger pangs

With the lockdown disrupting routine life, the self-isolation has thrown up its own challenges especially if you are in the company of an athlete. The Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, 26, is facing a tough task to satisfy her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's hunger pangs. Since the lockdown, Perrie confessed that she hasn't "stopped cooking and cleaning" for the Liverpool midfielder.

Opening up about her life in their mansion on Captial FM's Instagram Live, the X Factor winner said: "I literally keep saying to people when they're like 'how is Alex?' I'm like, he's good, but one, try rationing with an athlete in your house. It's impossible, he's never full. "He's like a pit that doesn't fill up. He's eaten literally everything in the kitchen. I've done nothing but cook and clean, I feel like a little housewifey."

Perrie admitted that she has never cooked this much ever. "I've never cooked for him before either because he usually has a chef with the Liverpool team. It's alright for some.

"So when I cook for him, I get embarrassed because I'm like, if it's crap or I give him food poisoning, then what? Let's not panic but obviously being trapped in the house, I had to cook for him every day," she said.

