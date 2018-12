Footballer Alex Oxlade's girlfriend Perrie nearly split over board game spat

football

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

British singer Perrie Edwards revealed that she and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain nearly split after getting into an argument over a game of Articulate, a board game to describe words from different categories to their team as quickly as possible.

"We had a date night, it was competitive, it got out of hands. I swear to God, I thought he was going to dump me and I thought I was going to dump him. If you think I'm competitive, you should meet him," Perrie joked while narrating the tale during a pre-recording for Radio 1's Superstar Playlists to be aired on Christmas Day.

Perrie recently revealed her wish to marry Alex. "I hear a violinist and I'm like, 'that's going in my wedding!' I love strings, the whole idea of marriageā€¦ the day and the dress," she had said.

