Footballer Alex Oxlade's girlfriend Perrie nearly split over board game spat

football

"We had a date night, it was competitive, it got out of hands

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

British singer Perrie Edwards revealed that she and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain nearly split after getting into an argument over a game of Articulate, a board game to describe words from different categories to their team as quickly as possible.

"We had a date night, it was competitive, it got out of hands. I swear to God, I thought he was going to dump me and I thought I was going to dump him. If you think I'm competitive, you should meet him," Perrie joked while narrating the tale during a pre-recording for Radio 1's Superstar Playlists to be aired on Christmas Day.

Perrie recently revealed her wish to marry Alex. "I hear a violinist and I'm like, 'that's going in my wedding!' I love strings, the whole idea of marriage… the day and the dress," she had said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates