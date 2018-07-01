For Virat Kohli, the opposition does not matter!

India completed the formality of a 2-0 win in Ireland on Friday with their biggest ever T20 victory, by 143 runs

Virat Kohli is happy that India are well prepared to take on in-form England when their much-awaited series starts on Tuesday with the first of three Twenty20 internationals. India completed the formality of a 2-0 win in Ireland on Friday with their biggest ever T20 victory, by 143 runs.

Although they were two one-sided games, after scoring over 200 in both, the India captain says they were ideal preparation. "We wanted to go into the (England) series with all the guys having a hit and all the bowlers making a contribution so, I'm happy with the batting performances in both innings," said Kohli.

"Everyone is batting so well, but it's a good problem to have. Anyone who has been given a chance has grabbed it with both hands and that's something that's good for any side and our bench strength is shown in these type of games. It's a great phase that India cricket is going through and I'm happy to see all these young guys taking their chances."

Looking ahead to facing England, Kohli was bullish in that anything England do, India will do better. "The opposition doesn't matter," he said. "We focus on our strengths so if they come hard we have the batting power to go hard as well, plus we have two wrist spinners in our attack which will be an added advantage we feel. If we play at the best possible intensity, it's going to be an exciting and competitive series.

