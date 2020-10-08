Ford v Ferrari, The Martian: Binge-watch the best of Matt Damon on his birthday

The Golden Globe and Academy Award winner, Matt Damon who has featured in some of the most popular Hollywood movies, is not only one of the most adored superstars of Hollywood but is also termed as one of the smartest ones. In fact, he wrote one of his first scripts while attending college. Apart from being an avid actor, Matt Damon has won several laurels as a writer and a producer. So, if you are intrigued and looking to watch some of his best flicks to, tune in to Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Ford v Ferrari

Caroll Shelby and Ken Miles battle against all the odds to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966

The Martian

Mark Watney is presumed dead during a planetary storm and is left behind on planet Mars. NASA discovers that he is not only alive but has also managed to sustain himself. A rescue mission is planned before he runs out of supplies and oxygen.

Behind The Candelabra

A chronicle of the tempestuous six-year romance between megastar singer, Liberace, and his young lover, Scott Thorson.

We Bought A Zoo

A widower Benjamin Mee (Damon) buys a dilapidated zoo because his daughter Rosie (Jones) loves the house and the animals. His son Dylan (Ford) is still devastated by his mother’s death and is not keen on this move. Together, they take on the challenge of repairing the zoo to reopen it for the public with the help of the head keeper Kelly Foster (Johansson).

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar Premium to watch the best of Matt Demon!

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news