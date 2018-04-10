Foreign currencies worth Rs 22.48 lakh seized at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The Dubai-bound passenger tried to smuggle the currencies by concealing them in his shoes and hand luggage, it said adding the man was arrested and later released on bail





Foreign currencies with face value of Rs 22.48 lakh was on Tuesday seized from a Dubai-bound passenger at the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram. The currencies included US dollars, UAE dirhams and Saudi riyals, a customs release said.



The Dubai-bound passenger tried to smuggle the currencies by concealing them in his shoes and hand luggage, it said adding the man was arrested and later released on bail. In another incident, 244 cartons of cigarettes worth Rs 2.44 lakh were seized from nine people, the release said.