Former F1 champ Jenson Button, wife Brittny Ward blessed with baby girl
The couple have named their daughter Lenny Monrow. Button Instagrammed this picture for his 1.2 million followers, and captioned it
Former Brit Formula One champion Jenson Button and fiancee Brittny Ward were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday.
The couple have named their daughter Lenny Monrow. Button Instagrammed this picture for his 1.2 million followers, and captioned it: "Welcome Lenny Monrow Button. Mummy & Daddy are besotted already. She has the cutest little dimples like her big brother Hendrix. Britt is doing amazing and recovering well. #babybutton."
