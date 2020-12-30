Former F1 champ Jenson Button, wife Brittny Ward blessed with baby girl

Former Brit Formula One champion Jenson Button and fiancee Brittny Ward were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday.

The couple have named their daughter Lenny Monrow. Button Instagrammed this picture for his 1.2 million followers, and captioned it: "Welcome Lenny Monrow Button. Mummy & Daddy are besotted already. She has the cutest little dimples like her big brother Hendrix. Britt is doing amazing and recovering well. #babybutton."

