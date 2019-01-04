Former Manchester United star Peter Crouch and wife welcome their fourth baby

football

Clancy, who got married to Crouch in 2011, is currently on a holiday with her friends in Dubai. Earlier, she had claimed that she wasn't sure whether she would have any more kids

Abbey Clancy

Model Abbey Clancy has announced that she is expecting her fourth child with England football star Peter Crouch. Clancy, who has Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and 11-month-old Johnny with Crouch, shared her pregnancy news on Instagram. She posted this picture (above) on social media yesterday and captioned it: "When a hatrick just won't do !!!#babynumber4 (sic)."

Peter Crouch

"I think I'm so lucky, I have three healthy kids and I've got two girls and one boy, but no I don't want another one... If it happens it wouldn't be the end of the world, but going through what I went through being pregnant with Johnny it definitely does put me off a bit," she had said then.

