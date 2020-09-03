Former Ranji crickteter Shekhar Gawli dies at 45 after falling into 250-ft deep gorge

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Former Maharashtra Ranji player Shekhar Gawli died after falling in a 250-feet-deep gorge in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Wednesday.

Gawli, 45, who played two first class matches for Maharashtra, went for trekking in the Western Ghat mountains of Igatpuri hill station in Nashik along with some of his friends on Tuesday evening. He fell into the gorge after allegedly losing his balance, the police said.

"His body was found at around 10 am on Wednesday. The body will be handed over to the family members after postmortem," an official from Igatpuri police station told PTI. Gawli was earlier the assistant coach of the Maharashtra cricket team and was currently the fitness trainer of the U23 team. He was a right hand batsman and a leg-spinner.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever