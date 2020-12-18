Former senior executive of BARC arrested

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested the former chief operation officer of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in connection with the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam. Police suspect Romil Vinod Kumar Ramgarhia provided viewer information to increase the TRP of Republic TV's.

Police said Ramgarhia was the BARC COO from July 2014 to July 31, 2020. He was also in charge of the analysis department that deals with TRP. An officer said, "Ramgarhia shared the analysis information with Republic TV." Last year, changes were made to BARC's management and Ramgarhia was given a different responsibility. He knew exactly where and how many barometers were installed in the country.

In police custody

Ramgarhia, who lives at Dosti in Wadala, was taken to the Crime Branch office for questioning by officer Sachin Vaze and his team. His name had cropped up during inquiries into Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani. He was arrested after five hours of questioning, and it's the first arrest of a person associated with BARC. Police produced him in Killa court where the judge sent him to police custody till December 19.

Police have seized Ramgarhia's mobile phone and laptop. A police investigation had revealed that he had a conversation on WhatsApp with a person associated with Republic TV. Police have sent his mobile phone for forensic examination.

Cable operators questioned

The Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch has so far sent summons to 70 cable operators across the state, and statements of 24 of them have been taken. Cable operators used to get paid monthly for manipulating TRP, according to the statements.

A source said Ramgarhia had the information of all the parameters imposed across the country. Police suspect that he shared the barometer information with others. "While working at BARC, Ramgarhia sent several emails, which will also be investigated. Police suspect that Ramgarhia has shared information through these emails too," the officer said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news