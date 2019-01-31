Former Test umpire Dara Dotiwalla passes away at 85

cricket

Former Test umpire Dotiwalla passes away at 85 after a prolonged illness

Dara Dotiwalla at his Godrej Baug, Nepean Sea Road residence in 2008. PIC/mid-day archives

Dara Dotiwalla, 85, the former Test umpire, who passed away in Mumbai yesterday after a prolonged illness, was not just a famous name with Indian cricketers in the 1980s. The Australians, who figured in the Chennai Tied Test of 1986, will remember him as well.

As well documented, the final day of the Test was not played in the best of spirits and Dotiwalla didn't hesitate to warn the Australians of consequences. When he thought Allan Border was slowing down the game, he warned the Australian captain that he would send him off if the over-rate didn't improve. A stunned Border walked to his vice-captain David Boon to ask him whether the umpire could do that. Boon, now a match referee, didn't have an answer for his captain and according to Border, he just said, "buggered if I know."

Dotiwalla told this newspaper in 2014 that his utterance to Border was only a threat: "The threat worked because it helped Border to quicken things up and finish the last 20 overs in good time."

The Test ended with Dotiwalla's colleague V Vikramraju adjudging Maninder Singh leg before wicket to Greg Matthews for the Test to end in a tie. While several from the Indian camp believe that Maninder was declared out unfairly, Dotiwalla maintained that Vikramraju's decision was right.

Fellow Parsee Piloo Reporter remembered Dotiwalla's encouragement when he made his 'debut' in the India v England Test during the 1984-85 series. "Dara was very encouraging to me. He reminded me that I should not be under any pressure and that I should go about my job as if I was officiating a Ranji Trophy or Times Shield game," remarked Reporter. A benefit for Dotiwalla and Reporter was organised on June 1, 1997 at Valsad but the match was rained off. Dotiwalla was forced to stay put at his south Mumbai home for the last few years due to a chronic lumbar (back) problem.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates