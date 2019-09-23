Four acts in one at Lower Parel

Watch a diverse range of musicians perform this Thursday as Kranti Art Theory brings together acts from around the city, including alternative band Smalltalk comprising Samarth Bahl, Yohann Coutinho, Linf­ord D'souza and Siddharth Shankar, who will get the show started.

Beatboxer Yung.Raj, who has played with the likes of Karsh Kale and has been performing for a decade, and NATE08, the solo project of bass player Nathan Thomas wherein he explores his love for electronic with inf­luences from jazz, RnB and hip-hop, promise to get you dancing. Singer and drummer Azamaan Hoyvoy will conclu­de the gig with his funk and RnB vibe.

On September 26, 8.45 pm

At FLEA Bazaar Cafe, unit no 5, Trade View Building, Lower Parel.

Call 9152017990

Free

