Four-and-a-half-year old girl raped by juvenile while her mother was away

Aug 04, 2018, 14:37 IST | PTI

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, he said

Representational Image

A four-and-a-half-year old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile at Firozpur village in the district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place yesterday when the victim's mother had gone to collect water, following which the boy took the girl to his house, SP (rural) Ajay Sehdev said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, he said.

The victim's mother registered a complaint, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

