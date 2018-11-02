Four arrested in fake NSC racket

Nov 02, 2018, 00:22 IST | IANS

Two of them were arrested when they presented the NSCs at a local branch of a bank while seeking a loan

Four persons were arrested in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh as part of a racket involving the selling of fake national savings certificates (NSC) worth Rs 1 crore, police said on Thursday.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of two of their accomplices, police said, adding a car was also seized.

Of the four, three are from Moradabad and one is from Udham Singh Nagar, a police officer told IANS.

The police said a person identified as Master from Delhi is the key accused in supplying the NSCs. He is absconding, police added.

A case has been registered against the accused and they have been sent to jail, police said, adding further investigation was on.

