Four computer geeks arrested for duping over 100 US citizens: Police

Gurgaon: The Ceyber Cell of Gurgaon police has arrested four computer experts, speaking fluent English in American accent, for allegedly duping over 100 US citizens by securing their banking and other personal details.

The arrested persons were identified as Delhi residents Ajay Mishra, Ambrish Chaudhary, Mir Jahan and Ankit Saksena, running a call centre at Udyog Vihar in Gurgaon. The quartet used to make random calls to US citizens and offered them technical help related to Microsoft Office, MS Window and printers and managed to obtain their personals details on the pretext of providing them requisite help, said Gurgaon Police Commissioner Mohamad Akil. ¿They generally targeted US citizen with obvious reason that they would not lodge complaints in India," he added. "The four are well trained in computer applications, both software and hardware.

They also speak fluent English in American accent," said the officer. "While providing technical support to the targeted persons, they would trick them to part with their banking details like the credit, debit or gift card numbers and their pins, i-tunes, mobile numbers, computer IP numbers," he said. They would subsequently use virtual payment gateways to dupe US citizens, he added. The matter was reported to the Gurgaon police by some Microsoft officials as the four accused had duped US citizens on the pretext of providing them Microsoft-related services and the victims, in turn, had approached the Microsoft.

The Microsoft officials, approached Gurgaon police after tracing the IP addresses of laptops, used in fraudulent activities, to Gurgaon. The matter being very serious and involving a reputed company, the case was transferred to the Cyber Cell and the best of officers were put on it, said Akil. "Our Cyber Cell experts immediately traced the tricksters' office to Udyog Vihar, Phase 3 and raided it," he said. On being asked to show the relevant documents to run the call centre, the accused failed to provide them, following which they were arrested, he added.

