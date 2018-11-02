Four men killed man after robbing cash, jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh

crime

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap in Karkardooma and two people -- Pankaj (22) and Naveen Kumar (27) -- were apprehended

Representational Image

Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing and killing one person at New Seemapuri, police said Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sanjay.

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the four accused persons along with three other people barged into Sanjay's house and robbed him of cash and jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh after holding him hostage, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajesh Deo.

They strangled him to death when he began shouting for help, Deo said.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap in Karkardooma and two people -- Pankaj (22) and Naveen Kumar (27) -- were apprehended, he said.

During interrogation, they told police about their accomplices Saajan Beniwal (32), Sandeep Chaturvedi (27), Vijay, Mahesh and Upender.

Later, Beniwal and Chaturvedi were also arrested, the DCP said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the remaining accused.

In another incident occurred last month, acting on a tip-off, the VP road police on Saturday arrested two thieves who specialized in housebreaking thefts (HBT) and recovered 36 high-end mobile phones from them. Officials said the two along with their third accomplice had broken into a mobile phone shop at Girgaum and stolen 49 mobiles and cash of Rs 4.42 lakh on September 27.

Officials said after the incident they checked CCTV footage of nearby shops and found that one of the suspects looked similar to a criminal with past police record. Informers told police that the suspect was likely to come in the Girgaum area, when the police team arrested the suspect Arfin Sayeed, after questioning him a second suspect Shakib Shaikh has been arrested.

Senior police inspector of VP road police station G More said that they had recovered 36 mobiles from the two along with cash of Rs 1.25 lakh. And they were searching for the remaining phones along with cash and also looking for the 3rd accomplice who was with the two when the shop was looted.

Arfin has several cases of thefts, robbery and HBT against his name in the past and police have found nine past cases registered against his name in police stations in South Mumbai. Police were further probing the role of the two in more cases which took place recently.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates