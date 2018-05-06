France welcomes Indian participation at Cannes

Cannes this year will be attended by Nandita Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui for their film, Manto and South star Dhanush, who will promote his international debut film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir



Dhanush

To mark the presence of Indian cinema at the upcoming 71st Cannes Film Festival, the Embassy of France in India, in association with UniFrance, in charge of promoting French films abroad, will organise India Day on May 11 at Terrasse UniFrance, Cannes.



Nandita Das

The gala will be attended by Nandita Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui for their film, Manto and South star Dhanush, who will promote his international debut film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. Director Rohena Gera will be there for her debut film Sir, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna for his directorial debut, The Last Color, and young thespian Antara Rao for her short film Asthi.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Smriti Irani will also attend the festival on May 9 to inaugurate the India Pavilion, which has been organised in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to provide a platform for stakeholders to market their films.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui

"Two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron called for strengthening Indo-French collaboration in films based on our common history and love for cinema, I welcome India's remarkable participation in various segments of the Cannes Film Festival," said Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India. "I am sure that India Day will pave the way for greater Indo-French co-productions," Ziegler added. The 71st Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 8 till May 19.

