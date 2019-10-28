Free & Cheap: Get Best Offers, Deals, Freebies and much more

Listen to the King of Pop, analogue

Cheap: Recorded and released in 1982, Michael Jackson's Thriller not only went on to become the first music album to be the US' best-selling for two years, but also emerged as the best-selling of all time. And this Thursday, you have the opportunity to listen to its vinyl record, while hanging out with other fans of the pop star. So, go for the thrill of it.

On: October 31, 8.30 pm

At: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, Bandra West.

Call: 8291726809

Treat yourself to eats from South India

Cheap: Take a break from the festive sweets and attend a South Indian festival where you can savour dosa, idli, uttapam and medu vada to your heart's content.

Till: October 31, 12 pm to 6 pm

At: DP's Fast Food Centre, LBS Road, Ghatkopar West.

Call: 9987507531

Cost: Rs 129

Brushstrokes straight from the heart

Free: Attend an exhibition featuring over 45 paintings by mouth and foot artists, and watch them paint live, too. Artworks will also be up for sale.

On: October 30 to November 3, 11 am to 7 pm

At: Artists' Centre, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda.

Call: 22845939

Need a good laugh? Let these two help you out

Free: Let's get real, globetrotting is all the rage on social media. And this Wednesday, city-based comedians Kautuk Srivastava and Aadar Malik who love to travel, will perform a set with stand-up, sketches and songs on their fondest and funniest experiences.

On: October 30, 8 pm

At: Levi's Lounge, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to: insider.in

Fitness calling

Free: Join a running club for a 5-km run with certified trainers and marathon experts who will get you to do functional, interval and weight training.

On: October 31, 6 am to 7.30 am

At: Astro Park, St Stanislaus Sports Complex, Bandra West.

Log on to: reebokrunningsquad.com/Jointhesquad

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates