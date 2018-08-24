Freedom fashion

things-to-do

Khadi and Village Industries Commission's collaboration with four designers celebrates the historic fabric

Play with different thread counts, like designer Lars Andersson, who has used 300, 400 and 500 count khadi and matka silk for breezy tiered skirts with soft kimono coats

Like the warp and weft of a fabric, India's freedom struggle and khadi have an intertwined history. However, this has often served as a deterrent for the fabric to connect with a younger audience. This gap between the market and the weaver can only be bridged with a design intervention, which is what we saw at Khadi and Village Industries Commission's (KVIC) show at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.



That khadi is course and not glam is an oft-repeated myth. Pick silk blends in rich colours, like designer Saloni Sakaria did for festive wear sans embroidery

Four designers — Pallavi Shantam of Buna, Saloni Sakaria of The Third Floor Clothing, Swedish designer Lars Andersson and Jewellyn Alvares worked with weaving clusters from West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to create fluid, contemporary collections that offered both breezy and sharp silhouettes.



Layer like a boss, as the fabric is extremely breathable. Mix different lengths and colours with just a hint of embroidery on the hem, like Pallavi Shantam. Pics/pradeep dhivar

From Andersson's resort wear dresses to Alvares' debut menswear line, the versatility of the fabric sparkled on the ramp.



Simple stripes can be bold, when used in panels, as seen in Jewellyn Alvares' collection. Don't be shy about picking a bandhgala in khadi with tailored trousers

