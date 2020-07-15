French Biriyani: Motion poster of the Kannada film out, trailer to release on July 16

Amazon Prime Video today released an amusingly intriguing motion poster of their upcoming Kannada film - French Biryani, making it the sixth of the seven Indian films to have an exclusive direct-to-screen release. The motion poster teaser shows popular autorickshaw driver named Asgar, played by the popular RJ-turned-actor, Danish Sait.

The riveting poster sets the tone for the upcoming trailer of the movie scheduled to launch tomorrow i.e. July 16, 2020. The much-awaited Kannada film will feature Sal Yusuf in the lead role as well. Have a look at the motion poster right here:

Directed by Pannaga Bharana, French Biriyani is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkuma and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions. Prime members can catch the exclusive streaming of this comedy on July 24th in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Join Danish aka Asgar and Sal aka Simon taking you on a thrilling journey replete with action and comedy that is sure to tickle your funny bone. French Biriyani will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue.

