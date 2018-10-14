French great Thierry Henry named as Monaco head coach

football

Thierry Henry has been named as the new head coach at Monaco. The former Arsenal and France forward replaces Leonardo Jardim, who was sacked by the Ligue 1 side on Thursday.

Henry, 41, started his career at Monaco, and has been working as assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez. "I am happy to come back to Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead," Henry said.

Jardim had led Monaco to the French title in 2017. However, last year's Ligue 1 runners-up are 18th this seasonand with only one win in all competitions. "I was fortunate to receive some attractive offers over the last few months, but Monaco will always be close to my heart", Henry wrote on Twitter.

"Having started my footballing career with this great club, it seems fate that I will now begin my managerial career here too. I'm excited to be given this opportunity, but now the hard work must begin. Can't wait." Henry is set to take up his new role from Monday.

